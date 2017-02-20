Floyd County Supervisors still addressing CAFO concerns

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Floyd County Board of Supervisors introduced a rough draft proposal to notify producers and land owners within a 3 mile radius of a hearing date for a large animal facility.

Supervisors say the proposed change is a continuing effort to update the statewide Master Matrix guidelines. The guideline is used by 88 counties as a way to grade the proposed animal facility for approval. While they say they don’t see a lot of proposals for CAFOs that qualify for a Mast Matrix style approval, there have been issues in the past.

“People claim that they don’t know or they were not in formed, Sometimes they find out short notice, or over a text message, well this will be another way to alert the public when a hearing is happening,” says County Board Chairperson Doug Kamm.

The proposed changes could be on the agenda as early as next week.