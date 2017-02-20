Heart Health Month: Emerging trends in heart surgeries

KIMT News 3 – We’re continuing our coverage for heart health month.

Dr. Brock Cookman knows that Mercy Medical Center North Iowa has to serve 14 counties.

“We have a large patient population that patient population can be rural in nature and so a lot of times they don’t want to go to the bigger cities like Mayo, Iowa City or Des Moines and they have family here to keep them closer to their family when they’re undergoing these procedures.”

So when it comes to major heart surgeries, Mercy is staying ahead of the game and using new techniques to treat heart patients.

Imagine: a procedure that allows doctors to fix blockage to an artery by moving through that artery to take pictures of blocked vessels.

They’ve done it and it beats going through the lower part of your body.

“The benefits of this it decreases the risk of bleeding and it also alleviates the need for bed rest after the procedure,” says Cookman. “Typically have to go through the leg for this procedure we would have to require six hours of bed rest.”

They’ve also found a way to replace heart valves which causes less complications, less time in the hospital and shorter rehab time.

“Per cutaneous aortic valve replacement; and basically what that is, is the aortic valve replacement without requiring open heart surgery.”

Cookman says you don’t have to go far for advanced, heart procedures.

“There’s not anything that we can’t do here that they’re doing in major medical centers. Our hope is that we will continue to build on our program and continue to offer all the newest technologies to the patient population of north Iowa.”

Next Monday we’ll be concluding our heart health series by looking at how to get back on track after having a heart attack.