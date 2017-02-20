Large farms take over Iowa

CASEY WALSH By Published: Updated:
farm-land-vo

KIMT News 3- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there were 500 fewer farms in Iowa last year and the average farm size rose slightly but the amount of total land in farms remained at 30.5 million acres.

The annual report on farms released Friday says Iowa has 87,000 farms. The average farm size rose slightly to 351 acres from 349 in 2015.

Nationally the number of farms fell by 8,000 to 2.06 million. Half of all farms reported annual sales between $1,000 and $10,000 and 30 percent sold between $10,000 and $100,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s