Large farms take over Iowa

KIMT News 3- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there were 500 fewer farms in Iowa last year and the average farm size rose slightly but the amount of total land in farms remained at 30.5 million acres.

The annual report on farms released Friday says Iowa has 87,000 farms. The average farm size rose slightly to 351 acres from 349 in 2015.

Nationally the number of farms fell by 8,000 to 2.06 million. Half of all farms reported annual sales between $1,000 and $10,000 and 30 percent sold between $10,000 and $100,000.