Minnesota woman picked up long-distance cycling at age 60

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Riding more than 18,000 miles on a bicycle across the country is impressive. But what’s arguably more impressive is that Lin Bruce began her cycling journey at 60 years young.

Back in 1999, the same year she turned 60, Bruce decided to sign up for her first long-distance bike trip. Since then she has crossed the continent four times, including a ride from Northfield to Cheyenne, WY for her 50th and 60th high school reunions.

Besides biking, Bruce is a motivational speaker and shares her story with others, including a group at the Rochester Public Library on Wednesday.

“I hope my message is that you can take on a big adventure or a dream, you can take it on whenever,” she explains. “That effort lets your life become bigger and more satisfying.”

Bruce says since she’s started biking, she has a greater sense of possibility and hopes that people understand that it doesn’t matter when you start, it matters that you begin.