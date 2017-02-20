Mongolian Music in the Classroom

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Students at one local elementary school got quite the cultural lesson Monday, as a group from Inner Mongolia stopped by to share their songs and customs.

Laughs and smiles filled Forest City Elementary as students sat and listened to Mongolian music. The group, Anda Union, is from Inner Mongolia. Their clothes, their instruments, and their sounds captivated the students. They’re in North Iowa as part of the Arts Midwest World Fest. The nine piece band had kids dancing in their seats and understanding how music is different in other parts of the world. Students have been studying music from all across the globe including countries like France and Spain.

The schools elementary music teacher Emily Walker says she couldn’t be more excited.

“I hope the biggest thing that they get is that music reflects where you’re from and culture and their music sounds different because they live in a different place, their lives are different than ours,” Walker said.

In October a group from South Africa stopped by the elementary as part of their music world unit. The group will be performing at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City this Thursday; their performance begins at 7 pm. A ticket costs 10 dollars but youth get in free.