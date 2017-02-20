Not guilty plea over incorrect fire certifications

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man at the center of an alleged scandal affecting hundreds of Iowa firefighters is pleading not guilty.

49-year-old John McPhee is charged with felonious conduct in office and two counts of tampering with records. He’s accused of improperly awarding 2,278 certifications when he worked at the Iowa Fire Services Training Bureau between 2012 and 2016. McPhee allegedly just assigned random scores to test results.

The Fire Service Training Bureau says 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel will have to retake those tests before June 30 if they want to maintain their certification.

McPhee is scheduled to stand trial on April 18 in Story County.