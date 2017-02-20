Plymouth man accused of stealing from his employer

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Brandon Tonn
Brandon Tonn

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for allegedly depositing paychecks twice.

20-year-old Brandon Dean Tonn of Plymouth was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Saturday on a charge of 2nd degree theft.

According to the criminal complaint, he received eight paychecks while working for Dominos Pizza in Mason City between November 2015 and August 2016.  Tonn is accused of depositing the checks with a banking app and then redepositing the same checks at later date.

Authorities say the value of the checks deposited a second time was $2,010.64.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s