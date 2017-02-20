Risk of Water in Gasoline

CASEY WALSH By Published: Updated:
water-in-gasoline-vo

KIMT News 3-   As the weather warms up and the ice melts, there’s a risk of water leaking into the underground tanks at gas stations.

When water gets into gas tanks, it contaminates the gasoline that comes out of the pumps into vehicles. It can cause performance problems or in some cases your engine will stop working.

“Don’t wait until your tank is nearly empty before filling it up,” said Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman. “Make sure you have enough gas in there, so that excessive water can’t get there too much, it does separate sometimes.”

Rothman said if your car is having problems, report the issue and make sure you keep receipts for gas. In Minnesota, contact the Weights and Measures Division. In Iowa, contact the Weights and Measure Bureau.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s