Risk of Water in Gasoline

KIMT News 3- As the weather warms up and the ice melts, there’s a risk of water leaking into the underground tanks at gas stations.

When water gets into gas tanks, it contaminates the gasoline that comes out of the pumps into vehicles. It can cause performance problems or in some cases your engine will stop working.

“Don’t wait until your tank is nearly empty before filling it up,” said Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman. “Make sure you have enough gas in there, so that excessive water can’t get there too much, it does separate sometimes.”

Rothman said if your car is having problems, report the issue and make sure you keep receipts for gas. In Minnesota, contact the Weights and Measures Division. In Iowa, contact the Weights and Measure Bureau.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Commerce.