Safety training for area employees

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Folks with Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services participated in some hands on safety training today.

The Albert Lea Police Department showed them the dangers of distracted or drunk driving by setting up a virtual driving station. They also put on impaired goggles which allow them to simulate walking drunk.

The Albert Lea Fire Department was also there teaching folks how to put out fires.

“We do it once a year as part of our wellness program and our continued training for our employees,” said Robyn Joel, Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services. “We just like to make sure they’re updated on all of their training and also add in some personal safety training too.”

