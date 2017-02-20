SocialICE is successful

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It seems the battle between Mother Nature and pieces of ice has been won by the latter.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says a majority of the ice sculptures made it through Saturday night, the end of the the three day event. Compare that to 2016, when many of the sculptures were basically water by Saturday. Organizers tell us they learned a lot from 2016 in order to keep the ice as solid as possible this year.

Also, we are told the attendance for the event reached 40,000 which is up from 2016.