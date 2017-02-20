Sunday liquor sales hit the House floor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s been a controversial topic for years and it seems 2017 could be the session Sunday liquor sales are allowed in Minnesota.

On Monday afternoon House members will be debating and voting on the bill, which has yet to see the senate. We talked to a couple liquor store owners on Monday before the vote. One of them told us they are fine whether it passes or not. They say they understand a person’s want to buy alcohol on Sunday but stress it will cost them money in staffing their stores.

Ari Kolas, the General Manager of Apollo Liquor, tells us he is against the bill. “I don’t think it’s good for society there is a lot of negative benefits to adding Sunday sales. Anytime you increase availability of liquor beer and wine it’s been proven it creates more societal problems. There is a reason liquor beer are a controlled substance,” he says.