CHARLES CITY, Iowa- For the last six years Charles City middle schoolers have been growing trout eggs as a way to learn responsibility and the process of a trouts life. The students will raise the trout until they are about four inches a then release them in to a trout spring.

“We have take pH tests, chloride tests and nitrate tests every day to try and keep track of where the chemicals are at in the water,” says Trevor Hitz, a student at Charles City Middle School.