Wright County woman pleads guilty to abandoning daughter

CLARION, Iowa – The woman accused of abandoning her two-year-old daughter is pleading guilty.

24-year-old Ysabel Carolyn Marie Ceplecha of Eagle Grove entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 3 in Wright County District Court.

Authorities say Ceplecha’s daughter was found outside Galt on November 22, 2016. The girl was reportedly only wearing pajamas and no shoes while temperatures were in the 30s.

Neglect or abandonment of a dependent person is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.