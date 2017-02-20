Wright County woman pleads guilty to abandoning daughter

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Ysabel Ceplecha
Ysabel Ceplecha

CLARION, Iowa – The woman accused of abandoning her two-year-old daughter is pleading guilty.

24-year-old Ysabel Carolyn Marie Ceplecha of Eagle Grove entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.  Her sentencing is scheduled for April 3 in Wright County District Court.

Authorities say Ceplecha’s daughter was found outside Galt on November 22, 2016.  The girl was reportedly only wearing pajamas and no shoes while temperatures were in the 30s.

Neglect or abandonment of a dependent person is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s