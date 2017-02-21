Chatfield motorist injured in rollover

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A southern Minnesota driver is hurt after crashing in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Clinton Dean Schumacher of Chatfield was driving a pickup truck west on Highway 30, near mile marker 235, when the truck went out of control on the icy roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

Schumacher suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Schumacher was wearing a seat belt.

This accident happened around 7:23 am Tuesday.