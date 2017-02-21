Chatfield motorist injured in rollover

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
State Patrol

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A southern Minnesota driver is hurt after crashing in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Clinton Dean Schumacher of Chatfield was driving a pickup truck west on Highway 30, near mile marker 235, when the truck went out of control on the icy roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

Schumacher suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.  The State Patrol says Schumacher was wearing a seat belt.

This accident happened around 7:23 am Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s