Damage estimate from Rochester explosion skyrockets

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities now say Friday’s school bus explosion caused between $750,000 and $1 million in damage.

The Rochester Fire Department says three mechanics were working on a liquid propane fueled bus in a maintenance garage at 2021 32nd Avenue NW when a significant leak sprung around 4 pm. The mechanics opened up the doors on the garage and turned off the furnace but investigators say a refrigerator inside the garage started its cooling cycle and apparently ignited fumes from the fuel.

The explosion blew off a garage door, which struck and injured an unidentified person. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The initial damage estimate was around $250,000 but that has now at least tripled. The garage was severely damaged and five buses were destroyed.