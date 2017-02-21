Damage estimate from Rochester explosion skyrockets

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
explosion-1

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities now say Friday’s school bus explosion caused between $750,000 and $1 million in damage.

The Rochester Fire Department says three mechanics were working on a liquid propane fueled bus in a maintenance garage at 2021 32nd Avenue NW when a significant leak sprung around 4 pm.  The mechanics opened up the doors on the garage and turned off the furnace but investigators say a refrigerator inside the garage started its cooling cycle and apparently ignited fumes from the fuel.

The explosion blew off a garage door, which struck and injured an unidentified person.  It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The initial damage estimate was around $250,000 but that has now at least tripled.  The garage was severely damaged and five buses were destroyed.

