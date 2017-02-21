Diversity training for police officers

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Last week lawmakers in Minnesota announced they are looking to require law enforcement officers to have diversity and crisis intervention training. This comes after two fatal shootings of black men in 2016 in which has put the relationships between police and communities in the spotlight.

The shootings led to many protests not just in Minnesota, but around the country and officials with the Albert Lea Police Department say this type of training could be beneficial for not just them, but the community as a whole.

“Our job is to make sure everybody is safe in our community,” said Deputy Director JD Carlson, Albert Lea Police Department. “We want to support the state and regional aspects on what’s going on. We want our officers to go home safe at the end of the day and we want the community to be safe at the end of the day. So whatever it takes to stay up on the current affairs and be trained on that’s what we’re eager to do.”

The proposed bill creates a state-paid program for police training that includes de-escalating confrontations, how to interact with those who suffer from mental illnesses and crisis interventions.

Carlson believes having a good relationship with the community is key to maintaining peace.

“We see the protests and we see the community engagement by law enforcement agencies and how some communities have negative reactions,” said Carlson. “We don’t want to have that happen in our own community.”

State Representative Peggy Bennett of Albert Lea is a co-author of this bill and says one of her goals is to make sure that citizens support and respect law enforcement.

“They are local heroes and I love to be able to help them because they help our community and they’re kind of getting a bad rep recently,” said Bennett.

It’s something Bennett believes law enforcement agencies are asking for.

“I believe it’s being driven from our local police departments as they express the need for this training.”

Albert Lea doesn’t see many protests, but Carlson says mental health is an issue. However, they can never be over prepared.

“If something like that was to occur in Albert Lea we could be overwhelmed,” said Carlson. “So we want to stay ahead of the activity and make sure we have an action plan.”

Members of the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee approved putting $10 million a year toward funding the training.

The bill has support from both Democrats and Republicans in the House.