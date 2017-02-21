Floyd County Board Supervisor Discusses Collective Bargaining Law

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Iowans are still concerned about the new collective bargaining law.

Both the Iowa House and Senate passed the bill last Thursday, and the bill was signed into law by Gov. Branstad on Friday.

Floyd County Board Supervisor Linda Tjaden said the new law will provide opportunities on a county level to award for performance, and also be able to recognize those that aren’t achieving and do something about it.

Tjaden said the changes will be an opportunity counties didn’t have before to better manage employees.

“I do believe that in some of the history I’ve seen, some of the negotiations that have gone out, they seem so waited, one way versus another, and how fair is that to everybody else who is not under a union contact,” said Tjaden.