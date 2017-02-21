Golden Apple: Zack Carlson

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Zack Carlson is in his third year of teaching 6th – 12th graders in the choir at St. Ansgar High School.

“First of all, I always make sure my students feel safe and that they’re free to be themselves and explore what that means to them in my classroom. In small-town America it’s not very often that they get that opportunity,” says Carlson, Vocal Music Director.

7th grader Tori Eckard nominated Carlson for his gentle spirit and love for his students

“He always finds a way to make music fun, yet we can still learn like instead of just worksheets there will be activities,” says Eckard.

Music has always been Carlson’s passion and finding ways to incorporate it through various topics is what he says keeps him motivated.

“I think you can really teach anything through music, math, history, science anything to music and especially to singing. I grew up in a small town just like St. Ansgar, I graduated with 26, so I thought that I would give back to a small town,” says Carlson.

“I know some of the kids in my grade they don’t really appreciate that, but I like seeing them teaching us because they know that it’s important that we get an education,” says Eckard.

As for Carlson, he says his ultimate goal is to inspire students and encourage them to be free with their talents.

“The one big thing that I really hope my students take away is that music will always be there for them no matter what is going on politically or what’s going on within the school building they always have a space here to explore music and let out some feelings.”