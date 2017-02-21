Have back pain? Experts say give yoga a try

MASON CITY, Iowa – According to new information released by the American College of Physicians the most common reason people schedule an appointment with their doctor is because of back pain.

But they have some alternatives that back sufferers can try before you set that appointment.

New guidelines from the American College of Physicians say if you suffer from back pain, especially lower back pain, taking up yoga or getting a massage could be the relief you need from the pain.

When taking pain medication you often risk side effects like upset stomach and rise in blood pressure but exercises like yoga speed up the healing process.

“A lot of people don’t realize how tense they are so they automatically go for if my back hurts I’m gonna go grab Tylenol or something like that but really it’s probably just muscles are tight and you get so tense,” says Mason City yoga and fitness instructor Nicole Monarch. “If you take that time, that hour, that half hour that 15 minutes to get into some of those yoga poses it helps you relax; you’re also stretching out those muscles.”

The American College of Physicians are not just promoting yoga, but also recommend other mind-body exercises like tai chi and guided relaxation techniques.