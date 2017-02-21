MASON CITY, Iowa -It’s hard to not enjoy the warm weather like Tuesday and local firefighters felt the same way.

Mason City Fire Department decided ice rescue training was the best way to get out and soak up the sun. According to MCFD, it’s not often they get to do ice rescue training in t-shirts, but on Tuesday, they were tossing members of their crew in in hopes to learn how to save them.

They call situations like this high risk–but low frequency. Saying thankfully they don’t have calls like this weekly or monthly. Their goal is to keep the person they’re rescuing focused on them, get someone from their crew in the water in order to get the one in, out.

“I think we would get nervous if we didn’t train on it, but like I said it’s not an everyday call so I think everybody gets a little bit amped up for it,” Nathan Kremer with Mason City Fire Department said.

They do this training annually. Mason City Fire stresses know the ice before you go on it, saying once the snow hits on Friday, ice conditions may be even more dangerous, covering up soft spots.