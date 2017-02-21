K9 finds alleged domestic abuser in Rochester

Courtney Mason
Courtney Mason

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An alleged domestic abuser is arrested after being sniffed out by a K9 officer.

Rochester police were called to the 300 block of 10th Avenue NE at around 12:20 am Monday for a reported domestic assault.  When officers arrived they say they heard a screaming woman and saw through a window that a male was slapping a female.

The male suspect disappeared inside the home and a K9 unit from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was summoned.  The dog found the suspect in the basement under a plastic kiddie pool.

26-year-old Courtney Mason of Rochester is charged with domestic assault – strangulation, obstructing the legal process and violating a no contact order.  Police allege that he resisted arrest and tried to spit on them.

The alleged victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.

