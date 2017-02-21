Mobile Check Deposit Safety

MASON CITY, Iowa- A North Iowa man is being accused of 2nd degree theft for depositing work checks twice with a mobile banking app.

Iowa Heartland Credit Union CEO Cindy Stephenson said when you deposit a check into your bank account from your mobile device, it can take a little bit of time for that check to get into the system and clear. She said during that time period, it creates an opportunity for someone to deposit the physical check somewhere else illegally.

Stephenson said a person that deposits a check more than once will eventually get caught. “Each item is going to back to the institution where the original item was written off of, so it’s going to catch up, you just don’t know when it will.”

Mobile banking apps that allow users to deposit checks are convenient, but Stephenson said it’s an feature they decided not to offer on their app to avoid the risk of people trying to deposit a check twice somewhere else.

“There’s no red flag that going to pop out and say this check has already cleared,” said Stephenson. “The only way you could possibly find out if it has, you’d have to call the situation of where the item was written.”