New art exhibit in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A new art exhibit is catching the eyes of many.

This display is hanging at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative and is put on by a local artist.

It features 6 posters of both unarmed African American men and women who were shot and killed by police officers between 2014 and 2016. Their ages range from 12 to 50.

That includes Jamar Clark from Minneapolis who was killed in November of 2015.

Elisha Marin is the artist and he says his exhibit doesn’t target police officers.

“This exhibit is not meant to attack anybody,” said Marin. “It’s presented neutrally. These are just stories, but the reality is that there is systemic inequality in policing in the United States.”

There is also a Black Lives Matters poster hanging up. It has the names of 270 unarmed African Americans killed by police during those two years.

Marin says his inspiration comes after attending demonstrations in the Twin Cities shortly after Philando Castile was shot and killed.

“I really saw a sense of community that was present during the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Marin. “I saw the emotional outrage that was there. I really wanted to bring some of that awareness and attention to my hometown.”

The exhibit runs until February 25th. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.