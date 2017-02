MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City police responded to a welfare check on the North Iowa Area Community College campus this morning.

Police tell KIMT News 3, they searched the campus for a person from Winnebago county.

Mason City police resolved the situation, and they found the person they were looking for.

According to NIACC staff, the campus was not on lockdown.

NIACC’s president also issued an alert on the school’s website.

