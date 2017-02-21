Not guilty plea in Rochester hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Paul man is pleading not guilty in a hit-and-run collision.

27-year-old Marcus Alan Sinnott is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of fleeing a peace officer and failing to stop for a traffic accident. He was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 14 on January 10.

Sinnott is accused of driving away from the accident, fleeing Rochester police and then hiding in a barn.

No trial date has been set.