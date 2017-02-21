Senator Chuck Grassley talks with tense crowd in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa- Hundreds turned out from numerous communities to ask the tough questions to US Senator Chuck Grassley.

“People are realizing the government isn’t doing what they wanted it to do,” says Katie Straw of Mason City.

Many of the questions had to deal with NAFTA, immigration reform, underground pipelines, but Straw is worried about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“In the parts of the act that touch on pre-existing conditions need to stay, I feel that having lifetime caps is extremely important. I don’t think we should tell our fellow Americans they’ve gotten to expensive, sorry, you’re not entitled to healthcare,” she continued.

This marks two times in one day the senator was met by a large crowd, but he says there’s a reason.

“You’re seeing a result of people that lost the last election, bu they’re very well organized,” Senator Grassley. “Social media is making easier for them all to come together. It comes from people that have a desire to have a different point of view that they would like to have expressed through government or expressing disagreement to what’s happening in Washington D.C.”

Senator Grassley says he expected these crowds and saw the same thing in 2009, but with conservative groups.

“Republicans were upset about to things; energy issues, particularly the carbon tax, and Obamacare.”

But for Straw it’s important to make sure your voice is being heard.