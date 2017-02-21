Showing warning signs of Emerald Ash Borer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – They can ruin wood and now some local people are getting a closer look at the Emerald Ash Borer.

On Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Agriculture held three meetings in Rochester to talk about the insect. They say some of the early signs of possible infestation include a whitening of the canopy area of the ash tree, or where some of the branches are located. Another key sign is a hole being created by woodpeckers so they can larvae. Right now Olmsted, Fillmore, and Dodge counties are under a quarantine which restricts wood moving in and out of the counties.

The meetings will continue this week at Zumbro South Park in Rochester.

