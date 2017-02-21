Sitting and Health Risks Study

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sitting has recently been called the new smoking, for the supposed risks it has on your health.

But a new study is saying it depends on the type of sitting you are doing and what you are doing with the rest of your time.

A study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine looked at over 4,000 people to see if there was a link between sitting and developing type 2 diabetes.

Behaviors like sitting while watching TV, sitting at work and sitting at home were tested.

Results show only a weak link between sitting for extended periods of time and getting diabetes.

But if you sit for long periods of time and are physically inactive the rest of the time, you are more likely to have health complications.

“Too much prolong sitting obviously slows down your metabolism which is one of our calorie burner’s, so that leads to overweight and obesity. Obviously, it impacts your fitness levels for someone who’s active throughout the majority of your day, your fitness levels aren’t going to be as high and it has complications for heart disease and high blood pressure,” says Kelli Gerdes, Health Promotion Manager at Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

The study also showed those who sit in front of the television for longer are more likely to engage in other types of unhealthy behavior like eating unhealthy foods.