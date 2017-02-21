Two-thirds of alleged burglary trio pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two of an accused car burglary trio are pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Logan Warland of Fort Dodge, 23-year-old Blake Peterson of Kensett and 37-year-old Jodi Mohr of Gowrie allegedly broke into vehicles at Rockwell Community Nursing Home on November 28, 2016.

Warland is pleading not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of 3rd degree burglary and driving while barred. Peterson is pleading not guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of 4th degree theft. Their trials are scheduled for April 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Mohr has not yet entered a plea to two counts of 3rd degree burglary.