Two-thirds of alleged burglary trio pleads not guilty

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
KIMT WEB News

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two of an accused car burglary trio are pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Logan Warland of Fort Dodge, 23-year-old Blake Peterson of Kensett and 37-year-old Jodi Mohr of Gowrie allegedly broke into vehicles at Rockwell Community Nursing Home on November 28, 2016.

Logan Warland
Logan Warland

Warland is pleading not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of 3rd degree burglary and driving while barred.  Peterson is pleading not guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of 4th degree theft.  Their trials are scheduled for April 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Blake Peterson
Blake Peterson

Mohr has not yet entered a plea to two counts of 3rd degree burglary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s