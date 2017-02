OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident hurts one driver Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 82-year-old Patrick William Keefe of Dover was driving west on Highway 14 when he was rear ended at mile marker 229 by 20-year-old Bailey Annette Holasek of Winona.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Holasek suffered a non-life threatening injury and Keefe was apparently unharmed.

The collision happened around 11:20 am. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.