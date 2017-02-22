Austin driver injured in Steele County

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Minnesota State Patrol

OWATONNA, Minn. – One person from Austin was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:40 am on Highway 218 in Steele County.  42-year-old Tolde Djikoloum was driving north when he lost control near the intersection with 118th Street SE.  The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled over.

Djikoloum suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in Owatonna for treatment.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie fire and ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s