Austin driver injured in Steele County

OWATONNA, Minn. – One person from Austin was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:40 am on Highway 218 in Steele County. 42-year-old Tolde Djikoloum was driving north when he lost control near the intersection with 118th Street SE. The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled over.

Djikoloum suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in Owatonna for treatment.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie fire and ambulance all assisted at the scene.