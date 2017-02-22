Austin murderer sentenced to 15 years

Related Coverage UPDATE: More details on arrest in killing of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison for a 2015 killing.

39-year-old Michael Francis McIntosh of Austin was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years, with credit for 474 days already served, after pleading guilty to 3rd degree murder in the death of David Madison. The beaten and strangled body of Madison was found by fishermen in the Cedar River, south of Highway 105, on November 1, 2015.

Authorities say Madison, in the weeks before his death, told several people he was afraid that McIntosh wanted to hurt him because Madison was having an affair with McIntosh’s girlfriend.