Austin woman arrested after crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is facing a felony charge after a two-vehicle crash left the other driver with serious injuries.

The Austin Police Department says the collision happened Tuesday around 10:30 pm at the intersection of 2nd Avenue SW and 4th Street SW. 20-year-old Isela Ayala was allegedly driving west and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the victim’s southbound vehicle.

The other driver, a female, initially refused medical attention but was later seen at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of what are described as “significant” injuries.

Police say Ayala failed a field sobriety test and was booked into the Mower County Jail on criminal vehicular operation – DWI, violating an instruction permit, underage alcohol consumption and failure to yield.