Bike rally at Iowa capitol

KIMT News 3 – Today bikers from across the state are gearing up to put the pedal to the law at the state capitol.

And those riders want more attention from drivers as well as state lawmakers.

That’s why at 9:00 a.m. this morning cyclists will be gathering outside the capitol to try to convince legislators to pass bike laws to keep bike riders safe, including driver change lane laws.

50 percent of bike fatalities are due to bikers being hit from behind because motorists did not properly pass the biker.

One avid cyclist who will be rallying today says as the biking community grows in our area, motorists and bike riders should work together to create safer roads.

“The more people we get biking, the safer it’s going to be,” says Steve Schurtz. “And one of the things you know for safety is making people feel more comfortable on the roads.”

The rally begins in the capitol rotunda and bikers are encouraged to visit with their legislators starting at 10:00 am.