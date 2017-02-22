Book Smart vs. People Smart

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Chamber Of Commerce brought local businesses together during a session to discuss how your attitude and ability to relate to others helps leads to success.

“But the reality is if someone has really good people skills they make people feel valued, special and appreciated and they communicate well so many times those skills will determine one’s success much more then how smart you are, book smart,” says Brenda Clark Hamilton, Professional Speaker.

Clark Hamilton referred to people who may be more educated or “Book Smart” often times struggle relating to people who are “People Smart.”

And says key skills could help.

“The importance of being a good listener you know lots of time we think some of the great communicators they talk all the time, but the reality is we really have to listen to what people say and give them good nonverbal’, we’re nodding and repeat back with they have said people feel respected.”

Sagdalen King wants to take back some ideas for her co-workers at Bergland + Cram.

“We really try to concentrate on things that aren’t just the numbers and the books of business but really the culture of business,” says Sagdalen King, Principal Associate.

And being open to different ideas can also lead to success within your company.

“It’s important to realize everyone bring something a little different to the table in an office environment or any working environment and just understanding that people work differently and you can learn a little bit about them and use people to their full potential,” says Sagdalen King.

As for Clark Hamilton, she says she hopes people will realize respect can make huge difference.

“But a huge part of your success as a company as an individual is how valued you make people feel.”