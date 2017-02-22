Classical Conservations showcases program

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tammy Hoffman has been homeschooling her kids for more than 13 years. But this year for the first time, she’s part of Classical Conversations.

“It just gives us a sense of community and support so that the rest of the week we can go home and work with our kids on material that we’ve gotten information on that that week that we come together,” Hoffman said.

The group of parents and students gets together once a week to learn classical lessons. Latin, rhetoric and logic are just a few lessons they’re teaching.

“It exists to support families who have chosen to home educate children using the classical model,” Director Tammy Howland said. “And we accomplish that by meeting weekly together where the kids attend class led by a parent train tutor.”

They’re breaking down the Latin language and singing a song about the history of the world.

“We flourish most in community so this provides the best of both worlds for homeschooling parents,” Howland said.

For Hoffman, she says it’s been a learning experience for her family.

“We all have bad days and sometimes it’s great to just come here and know that everything’s going to be fine,” she said. “That we’re doing a good thing for kids and so for me it’s the community and the support that I get.”

The program serves about 70 students in the North Iowa area.