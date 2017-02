ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were arrested after a search warrant was executed Tuesday.

Rochester police say a drug investigation led them to search 2135 51st Street NW, where they say they found 77 grams of methamphetamine and evidence of sales and packaging.

48-year-old Jay Kramptiz and 46-year-old Julie Bigelow, both of Rochester, are facing charges of 1st degree sale of drugs.