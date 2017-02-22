Honoring veterans

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – They were told not to think of it as a gift, but an award. Seven veterans, who served in World War II, Vietnam or Korea were presented with hand stitched quilts. The members of the group Quilts of Valor hope that in doing so, the veterans will be comforted and honored for their service in the past.

Leader Sandy Thorson has personal ties as her husband and two sons served in the military, and it’s something she never takes for granted.

“It is very emotional and it’s emotional,” Thorson said. “A lot of times for the veterans and that to me is all the gratitude or anything that I need, such a privilege just a privilege.”

The Quilts of Valor program has been around since 2003. Thorson says she’s presented about 80 quilts to veterans since becoming part of the program.