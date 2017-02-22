Man accused of sexually touching a child in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Illinois man is facing a charge of lascivious acts with a child in North Iowa.

29-year-old Sean Anthony Dright of Harvey, IL was arrested in Princeton, IL on an outstanding warrant on February 16 and was transferred to the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Dright allegedly touched the genitals of a child several times while he was living at a home on South Taft Street in Mason City between February and July of 2015.

Dright is being accused of a class “C” felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.