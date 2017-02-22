Mason City drug convict loses again in court

DES MOINES, Iowa – A long criminal history is keeping a North Iowa man in prison.

58-year-old McKinley Dudley Jr. was found guilty in Cerro Gordo County of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts causing bodily injury. He was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years behind bars, which was more than normal because Dudley was classified as a habitual offender.

Dudley filed an appeal which claimed that enhanced sentencing was illegal because one of the convictions which it was based upon was an uncounseled misdemeanor.

The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected that argument on Wednesday. The Court ruled that Dudley’s sentencing listed four prior drug convictions and seven other non-drug felony convictions, more than enough to classify him as a habitual offender and support an enhanced sentence.