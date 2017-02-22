Mason City gymnasts take 1st place

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Left to right: Mia Anderson, McKinnley Hoffman, Ella Ariston, Rylea Groves, and Amanda Blanchard.
CORALVILLE, Iowa – A Mason City gymnastics team won first place in its division at the 2017 Winter Wonderland Competition.

Active Kids Gymnastics was the champion in the Silver Division with a team that included Mia Anderson, Rylea Groves, McKinnley Hoffman, Ella Ariston and Amanda Blanchard.

“This win was a real team effort,” says Coach Doug Hagenow.  “All our gymnasts worked very hard and contributed to this significant win.  They and their families can take great pride in what has been accomplished.”

