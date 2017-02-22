Mason City sailor gets officer qualification

Lt. Joseph J. Shannon (right) receives his qualification from Capt. Mark A. Melson in the wardroom of the USS Makin Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Larry S. Carlson)
GULF OF ADEN – A North Iowan is being recognized for his achievements in the military.

The U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach says Lt. Joseph J. Shannon of Mason City has been awarded his Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification.  He was presented the honor by Captain Mark A. Melson, commanding officer of the USS Makin Island.

The Makin Island is deployed with the U.S. 5th Fleet to support maritime security operations in the Arabian Sea to protect the freedom of navigation and commerce in the region.

