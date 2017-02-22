Painkiller Overdoses and Kids

MASON CITY, Iowa – A recent study shows a child’s risk of overdosing on a painkiller nearly doubles when those pills are brought into the home.

Doctors with the Hospital for Sick Children say the results are proof that children haven’t been spared during the ongoing opioid epidemic. If a mother with children at home brings home powerful painkillers, the child is two and half times more likely to overdose on them Dr. Yaron Finkelstein says.

The study looked at kids ages 10 and younger. It found that roughly half of the children who were treated following an overdose were younger than age two. The most common drug they got their hands on was codeine, followed by oxycodone. Local EMS personnel say they don’t deal with overdoses in children on a regular basis, but they say when it does happen, it’s a matter of quick thinking.

They say the easiest way to prevent an overdose is to keep narcotics in a safe place.

“It’s actually pretty important where they place them, we do see a lot of people that do keep them on their night stand where that’s accessible to kids,” Neil Maki, an EMT with the Mason City Fire Department said.

The study shows parents know how dangerous it would be if their child got their hands on the pills, but may not change their habits on where they keep the pills.

If you have kids younger than seven living in your home, the researchers suggest putting pills in a latched cabinet. If you have kids older than 7 living with you, they say it’s best to lock those medications up.