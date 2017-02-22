Plummer Building illuminated to spread awareness of Encephalitis

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On certian occasions, one of Mayo Clinic’s oldest buildings is lit in recognition of a person or event. On Wednesday evening, the Plummer Building was illuminated red for World Encephalitis Day.

It’s a disease that impacts nearly 500,000 people world-wide each year. Encephalitis can be caused by a brain infection or the immune system attacking the brain.

“Encephalitis can be deadly, and survivors often face brain injury and a long rehabilitation, making return to school or work difficult,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Michel Toledano, M.D. “More awareness of the disease is needed by the public and health care providers.”

Other landmarks around the world were also illuminated to spread awareness of World Encephalitis Day including Niagara Falls and Sydney Town Hall in Australia.

In 2006, Mayo Clinic created the nation’s first Autoimmune Neurology Clinic that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of Encephalitis.