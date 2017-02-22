Proposed bill would mean new gun laws for Iowans

MASON CITY, Iowa- What some legislators are describing as a large bill is aimed at making changes to Iowa’s gun laws.

Hart Brothers Weaponry in Mason City says many of the changes will be good for the state, but some of the verbiage needs to be cleaned up. One of the major changes is to allow kids at a younger age the chance to handle firearms with parental consent.

“The parent needs to be within earshot of the minor; that is really hard to quantify how far or how close you need to be in order to be considered responsible for the kids,” says Kemlin Hart, Owner of Hart Brother Weaponry. “I do think it is a good idea though to get a gun in a kids hands at an early age to try and take some of the mystery out of it. The more training they get the more apt they will be safe with a firearm.”

Another change would create a life long carry permit. Currently a carry permit is renewed with the county sheriff’s office every five years. Hart believes with these potential changes it will create more paper work when it comes to background checks.

“If you have a lifetime carry permit the transaction number on there is good for five years. So they give you a background check basically and it’s taken care of for five years. With a permanent carry permit you could potentially take the gun home with you that day, but we are going to be dog piled in paper work.”

Those with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office are the ones that administer the carry permit. They say these changes would mean less revenue for the county, but could have benefits in the long run.

“We do collect fees from these, but you also have to weigh in that it takes a lot of time for staff to do them,” Chief Deputy David Hepperly said. “It may end up being a wash in the long run.”

But it doesn’t come without it’s share of concern.

“I would imagine there could be situations where somebody has a situation going on in their life and it may be unsafe to have a firearm.”

While Hart says he is in favor of much of these changes, he would like to see some additions.

“It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if they added some sort of continuing education in the bill,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there that have a permit just because they have the right, but don’t spend enough time training or practicing.”