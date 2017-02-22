Ridesharing services Lyft and Uber plan to launch soon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – For those who have been looking forward to the day when they can request a ride through an app like Lyft or Uber, the wait is almost over.

In early January, the City of Rochester adopted a Transportation Network Company (TNC) ordinance to allow ridesharing services to operate in the Med City. Since then both Lyft and Uber have applied for TNC licenses.

As of Wednesday, if you open either the Lyft or Uber app in Rochester a message appears saying they’re not available in the area. While both TNCs have been tight-lipped on when they will officially launch, we found out that some potential Lyft drivers received notice that the company will have things up and running by Thursday Feb. 23rd.

Derrick Chapman of Rochester has not received that message from Lyft but has been approved as a driver and was sent car decals.

“I periodically just check the app to see if it’s available here yet so that way I can just go online and pick rides up when I want to,” he says.

Council Member Michael Wojcik, who has been a vocal supporter of bringing TNCs to Rochester, also got wind that the service will “Lyft” off on Thursday and posted about it on Twitter.

Lyft submitted their TNC license application with the city on February 9th and could have started offering their services any time after that point. Wojcik believes they could be waiting to launch until after the council votes to officially approve the license on Wednesday night. As for Uber, they submitted their paperwork for the license on Tuesday and the company says they’re focusing on reaching out to potential drivers.

“Unemployment rate in Rochester is about 2% meaning everybody is looking for workers and Uber and Lyft it applies to them as well,” explains Wojcik. “So I’m glad it looks like somebody is going to be offering this service in Rochester because it looks like it’s going to make our whole transportation system more competitive.”