Rochester police investigating a business burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent burglary at Denaro Motors.

An employee of the business says they arrived at 4150 Highway 52 North Tuesday morning to find an overhead door open, which was unusual because that door had not been opened in years. Inside, the employee says a television, some tools and possibly the keys to a couple of vehicles were missing.

Rochester police say the value of the stolen items is about $1,000. They burglary appears to have occurred between 6 pm Monday and 10 am Tuesday.