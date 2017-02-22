RV destroyed by flames in Austin

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
fire-4

AUSTIN, Minn. – Firefighters dealt with a blazing recreational vehicle Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 pm, the Austin Fire Department says it was called to 2121 1st Avenue NE.  They arrived to find an older RV completely consumed by flames, with the fire threatening a nearby garage and melting a neighbor’s plastic privacy fence.

It took firefighters about 75 minutes to extinguish the blaze.  The RV was a total loss but the garage suffered only minor damage.

Fire Chief Jim McCoy says the RV’s owner says he was siphoning gasoline from the vehicle into a gas can when some of it spilled.  The owner says when he later tried to vacuum some glass out of the driveway, a spark ignited the spilled fuel and the RV caught fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s