ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Police Department is looking to connect with their residents even more by hosting their 16th annual Citizen’s Academy. Only this time around, there’s a twist.

This is the first time they are offering the Spanish-speaking Citizen’s Academy.

During this 8 week class, cadets will cover topics ranging from police equipment to use of force.

“Each class is very informative and it brings the community together especially the Spanish community and hopefully it keeps going on in the future and they see more attendees,” said Jose Lopez of Albert Lea, Minn.

This program shows officers are looking to grow their relationship with the Hispanic community.

“We try to reach out to every area of our community,” said Lt. Jeff Strom, Albert Lea Police Department. “We’ve had a Citizen’s Academy since 2001 and this last year we tried to reach out to the Hispanic community in Albert Lea.”

This is also an opportunity to give folks a better understanding of what officers go through each day while hoping to form a stronger bond between residents and law enforcement.

“The participants end up building a relationship with the officers so they can identify with the officer and they know who the officer is,” said Strom. ”So if they have a problem they’re more likely to contact that officer.”

Lopez says it’s easier to approach those who wear a badge when you see a familiar face in the crowd.

Strom says it’s important to maintain good relationships with the public and these classes help to do so.

Their other Citizen’s Academy starts March 16th and is open to the public.