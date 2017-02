ROCHESTER, Minn. – Although you may not recognize the face or name, an award winning journalist spent time in our area on Wednesday.

Stephen Kurkjian, the founder of the Boston Globe’s infamous “Spotlight” investigative team, spoke at Rochester Community and Technical College. Along with a discussion on an unsolved heist of $500 million from the Boston area, Kurkjian also touched on the importance of journalism. To him, it’s key to keep independent and intensive reporting going.